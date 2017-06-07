Mark Cuban: This is your most valuable asset and how you use it is key

No matter how much money you have, you can't buy more time.

Mark Cuban, a billionaire three times over who can purchase almost anything he can think of, including an NBA basketball team, recognizes that. In a wide-ranging conversation with media mogul and Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington published this week, Cuban calls time "the most valuable asset you have."

"You can't buy it. You can't find it. You can't store it. You can't trade it," says Cuban.

Huffington summarizes his perspective this way: "You've always believed and talked about how the key to life is how wisely you use your time." He agrees.