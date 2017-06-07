    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    A Iranian woman walks past a wall painting in the shape of Iranian flag in Tehran, Iran on the first anniversary of nuclear deal between Iran and world powers on January 16, 2017.
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed this morning after two straight days of modest losses. Investors seem to be just treading water ahead of the U.K. election and former FBI Director James Comey's Congressional testimony Thursday. Mortgage applications jumped 7.1 percent last week.

    TERROR IN IRAN

    -A stunning terror attack in Iran has been reported with the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum the targets. ISIS claims responsibility.

    FBI NOD

    -President Donald Trump has announced he's chosen former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to be the new FBI Director.

