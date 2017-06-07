NBA exploring a separate China eSports league as it says 'sky's the limit'

The National Basketball Association is looking into launching a separate eSports league for China in a bid to tap into the world's second largest economy, the NBA's top China exec said Wednesday.

Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the annual Consumer Electronics Show Asia, NBA China CEO David Shoemaker was upbeat on the potential of eSports.

"When you factor in not just filling arenas, but the content offering and what that can do with the millions of people watching it online, we think the sky's really the limit," he said.

NBA is considering either a separate eSports league in China or including Chinese teams in the U.S., he said.

The basketball league and Take-Two Interactive Software teamed up in February to launch an eSports organization. The online game now boasts over 3 million monthly active users, said Shoemaker.