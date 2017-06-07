The presidential election could be hurting — or helping — your health. Really

If you're feeling sick about the presidential election even though it ended seven months ago, it might not all be in your head.

The outcome of the election that sent Donald Trump to the White House could be harming the health of some people, a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests

In particular, groups such as immigrants and racial minorities could be at increased risk for stress, disease, premature births and premature deaths as a result of the election, according to the article.

At the same time, Trump's victory also could be boosting — albeit in the short term — the health of his supporters, the article suggests.

The piece notes "a small but growing body of evidence suggests that election campaigns can have both positive and negative effects on health."

David Williams, a co-author of the article and a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "Elections can matter for the health of children and adults in profound ways that are often unrecognized and unaddressed."