Santander buyout 'smacks of' Lloyds bailout debacle, says leading UK fund manager CEO

Santander's takeover of struggling Spanish banking peer Banco Popular has elements reminiscent of the takeover of Britain's failing HBOS by fellow U.K. bank Lloyds in 2009, according to the chief of a leading U.K. fund manager.

Without knowing the full facts, it looks as though Santander might have been lent on by the European Central Bank (ECB) to carry out the rescue mission, suggested Martin Gilbert, chief executive officer (CEO) of Aberdeen Asset Management, talking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday.

"It smacks a bit of the Bank of Scotland (HBOS) / Lloyds where you never know how much pressure is put on the biggest bank in Spain by the central bank so I'd be surprised if they had agreed to it under duress but that will come out," he said.

The ECB announced in a statement on Wednesday that the "significant deterioration of the liquidity situation of the bank in recent days led to a determination that the entity would have, in the near future, been unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fell due."