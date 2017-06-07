Self-made millionaire Arianna Huffington shares the No. 1 thing you need to do to be successful

Connecting with your best ideas, creativity and wisdom requires pulling away from all the connectivity, says Arianna Huffington, media mogul and self-made millionaire.

"My best piece of advice is to make sure that entrepreneurs connect with their own wisdom and creativity, and that's becoming harder and harder because we are so addicted to technology," Huffington says, speaking to CNBC at the iConic conference in New York City Wednesday.

"Seventy percent of people sleep with their phones by their beds; we are constantly engaging in notifications, social media, texts, emails. And yet the most creative moments come when we put all that aside. That's why sometimes people's best ideas come in the shower. So as an entrepreneur, make time for that reflection, ability to connect with your best ideas, and not to be constantly distracted."