Nearly 70 percent of Americans say they waste money on eating out, but they're willing to cut back on that. By contrast, they aren't willing to reduce spending on uneaten or expired food.

Nearly 12 percent say they waste money on cigarettes and almost seven percent cop to playing the lottery — and survey respondents say they're open to eliminating both of those habits.

Other small luxuries of modern life have become sacrosanct. Streaming services (18.5 percent of respondents), tech gadgets (15 percent) and bottled water (11 percent) may be wasteful, but Americans have decided they're necessary.

How else are Americans frittering away their cash? Check out the top money wasters below.