These 3 Silicon Valley billionaires want to make schools more like start-ups

From Elon Musk's obsession with underground tunnels to Jeff Bezos' fascination with building the ultimate rocketship, Silicon Valley billionaires are constantly talking about how they want to change the world.

One more concrete area of focus for this set: public education. Three tech executives – Marc Benioff, Reed Hastings and Mark Zuckerberg – are spending millions to shake up the American education system.

The tech industry has long encouraged school districts to invest in computer science education, in the hopes that public schools will provide the workforce of tomorrow with skills that will benefit their companies, and many parents do, in fact, want to send their children to schools that will prepare them to work for companies like Facebook.

"Given the changes in innovation that are underway with artificial intelligence and automation, we need to try everything we can to find which pathways work," said Emmett D. Carson chief executive of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Still, companies have a lot to gain from remaking schools in their own image. The market for selling computers and software to American schools is projected to reach $21 billion by 2020, according to The New York Times — an awfully attractive prospect for companies like Salesforce and Facebook.

Here is exactly what these three ultra-powerful Silicon Valley CEOs are doing to make schools more like start-ups: