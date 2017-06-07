This banking chief is worried about the risk of 'damage' to young millennials

With a reputation for being lazy, complacent and social media-obsessed, millennials can't really catch a break.

But Bill Winters, regarded as one of the best bankers of his generation, disagrees.

"I think the pressure on young people, whether it's in the student phase or the earlier phase is absolutely phenomenal.

"And this is what worries me; I worry about it and a lot of the social pressures that come with it."

The Standard Chartered chief executive says that it is young peoples' definition of success that concerns him most, warning it has reached levels that are "almost impossible" to achieve.

"I think we're at risk of damage to young people."