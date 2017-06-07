US futures were steady as Trump reveals his pick for FBI director

President Trump tweeted this morning: "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI." During the George W. Bush administration, Wray oversaw the Enron Task Force.

Dan Coats, the top U.S. intelligence official, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee today after it was reported President Donald Trump may have personally asked him to try to quash the FBI's investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (NBC News)

The day after a February meeting at which Trump allegedly asked then-FBI director James Comey to end an investigation of Flynn, Comey reportedly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he didn't want to meet alone with the president again. (NY Times)

Comey's testimony tomorrow in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee is one of the most highly anticipated hearings in recent memory. But Comey's words are unlikely to surprise special counsel Robert Mueller, whose team has been in contact with the fired FBI director. (Politico)

As the White House braces for Comey's testimony, the relationship between Trump and Sessions has reportedly become so tense since Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation that the attorney general at one point recently suggested he could resign. (ABC News)

President Trump today will unveil details of his plan to improve the nation's infrastructure, including inland waterways, during an afternoon speech in Cincinnati. (Dayton Daily News)

Senior administration officials told CNBC the Commerce Department will release its first report on "streamlining permitting and reducing regulatory burdens for domestic manufacturing" early next week.

Health insurer Anthem (ANTM) plans to effectively exit its Obamacare individual plan business in Ohio, leaving potentially 18 counties in the state with no insurer selling plans in 2018. (CNBC)

Attackers raided Iran's parliament and set off a suicide bomb at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran today, killing up to seven people in a twin assault at the heart of the Islamic Republic. ISIS claimed responsibility. (Reuters)

Less than a week after the London terror attack, British citizens vote tomorrow in the nation's general election, with investors watching the latest polls and moves in the currency markets for any indications on the outcome. (The Telegraph)

Spain's Banco Popular is facing a cash crunch and is likely to fail, declared the European Central Bank, which also announced the embattled lender will be acquired by Banco Santander as part of its rescue plan. (CNBC)

Uber fires more than 20 workers, including some senior employees, after an internal investigation into workplace culture and sexual harassment claims. The inquiry sparked by allegations in a blog post earlier this year by a former Uber engineer. (CNBC)

Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholders meeting, CEO Elon Musk said the electric automaker is "definitely" on track to begin production on the less expensive Model 3 sedan next month. He also dropped hints on the Model Y crossover and a semi-truck. (CNBC)

Pinterest, which develops visual search technology and allows users to save images on its website, raised $150 million from existing investors in its latest round of funding valuing the company at $12.3 billion. (Reuters)