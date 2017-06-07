Futures point to slightly weaker open as Wall Street awaits key political events

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

In earnings news, Brown-Forman, Navistar, and DAVIDsTEA are some of the names set to release corporate reports.

Meanwhile, consumer credit is slated to come out at 3.00 p.m. ET, with mortgage applications also due out at 7.00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile in the commodities sphere, crude futures were under pressure as investors remained on edge over concerns of a glut in the market. U.S. crude and Brent were both lower at 5.30 a.m. ET Wednesday, trading at $47.95 and $49.84 per barrel respectively.

In Europe, bourses eked out slight gains in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mixed. On Tuesday, U.S. equities ended in the red.

