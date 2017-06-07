Futures point to slightly weaker open as Wall Street awaits key political events

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly lower open Wednesday, as investors prepare themselves for a deluge of news out of the political and economic spheres.
On Thursday, British citizens will head to the polling stations to vote in the nation's general election, with investors currently eyeing the latest polls and moves in sterling for any indications on what the result might be.
Ahead of this, political parties are in their final stretch of campaigning on Wednesday, with each group hoping to secure a significant number of parliamentary seats in the election.
In the U.S., the former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify on Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, marking his first public comment since being dismissed by the U.S. president.
Thursday will also mark the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting, where investors will be examining President Mario Draghi's rhetoric, when it comes to the future of ECB policy.
In earnings news, Brown-Forman, Navistar, and DAVIDsTEA are some of the names set to release corporate reports.
Meanwhile, consumer credit is slated to come out at 3.00 p.m. ET, with mortgage applications also due out at 7.00 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile in the commodities sphere, crude futures were under pressure as investors remained on edge over concerns of a glut in the market. U.S. crude and Brent were both lower at 5.30 a.m. ET Wednesday, trading at $47.95 and $49.84 per barrel respectively.
In Europe, bourses eked out slight gains in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mixed. On Tuesday, U.S. equities ended in the red.
