We could have chips implanted into our bodies in 20 years, this biometrics exec says

Within the next two decades, we could see high-tech chips directly embedded into the human body, according to the co-founder and president of biometrics company Valencell.

"I will say that in about 20 years from now, will not surprise me, based off especially some of the innovations by companies like Medtronic and some of the other players in this field, that people will be willing to get chips in their body," Valencell's Steven LeBoeuf told CNBC Wednesday.

Still, he added that humanity is "far away from that yet: There's a long way to go before we're in people's bodies en masse anyway."

Numerous accuracy tests will still have to be conducted, and we would have to ensure that our body's natural defenses would not attack the chip when it is inside the body, LeBoeuf told CNBC from the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show Asia in Shanghai.

"One of the things we are demoing here at CES in Asia is built around what we're most famous for: our core technology, which is how we take optical signals, remove the noise, and give you good information about blood flow," LeBoeuf said.

Valencell's leading biometric wearable technology allows heart rate monitoring through devices such as earbuds and even mobile phones. The ear is more accurate than the wrist for heart monitoring, especially in gym and high intensity training activities, LeBoeuf said.

When asked if contact lens could be a viable future biometric wearable, LeBoeuf said, "It's important for people to know … that there are a lot of claims right now about noninvasive glucose monitoring. And let me tell you, like with contact lenses for example, let me just say, that that is not anywhere close to reality."

"If it were," he continued. "Valencell would have been on top of it a long time ago. There simply is just no good physics to explain truly noninvasive glucose monitoring outside of the body — at least for medical purposes."