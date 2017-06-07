Your first trade for Wednesday, June 7

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Target.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Foot Locker.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Intel.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Restoration Hardware.

