5 tips for writing the perfect work email

Unlike instant messaging workplace tools like Slack, emails are not ideal for brainstorming or for collaboration, Schawbel adds. Instead, people should reserve email for setting up time to chat face-to-face.
Stringer also cautions against copying too many people on an email, which can become repetitive and ultimately inefficient.
To avoid a reply-all nightmare or confusion from your manager and coworkers, she recommends making specific, action-oriented requests in each email.
Using phrases such as, "please review and respond to me by this time," "let's set up a meeting," or "reply to this designated person," can help accomplish those requests.
To detail what you want to achieve, consider using bullet points, highlights or bold words that specify where an action is necessary, Stringer adds.
"Think about the action you're requesting, be very explicit about what you're looking for and specific about what you think would be most helpful," Stringer says. "It's a good management practice."
