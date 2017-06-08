5 tips for writing the perfect work email

"In a world where people are inundated with emails, a subject line will make you open or not open an email," Schawbel tells CNBC.

Additionally, today's primarily mobile-first world means the subject line is the first thing people checking email on their phone or tablets will see.

One mistake Schawbel notes is making your subject line too short. "Use enough words to describe what the email is going to be about. Know what's going to get them excited to open the email," he adds.