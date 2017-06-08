After-hours buzz: ENDP, ASNA & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Endo International shares dropped 14 percent in extended trading after the FDA instructed the pharmaceutical company to remove pain reliever Opana ER from the market. In a press release, the agency said the opioid's benefits "may no longer outweigh its risks." This is the first time the agency has asked a company to pull an opioid pain medication from the market, according to the release.

Shares of Cloudera Inc. experienced whiplash after hours. The stock jumped 10 percent and then fell 17 percent after the software company released its first earnings report. Revenue beat expectations, totaling $79.6 million versus $75.8 million, giving investors a reason to be optimistic — until they saw numbers that scared them away. Cloudera's operating expenses more than tripled, with its sales and marketing bill doubling.

Shares of Ascena Retail rose more than 5 percent in extended trading after the company reported earnings that met analysts' consensus estimates of 5 cents per share for the third quarter. The company, whose portfolio includes clothing brands such as Ann Taylor, missed revenue expectations, hitting $1.57 billion instead of the anticipated $1.67 billion.

Nvidia Corp. shares inched up 1.4 percent after-hours Thursday following Citi Research analysts' decision to increase the stock's target price to $180. The company's stock closed at $159.94 on Thursday.