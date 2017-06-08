US Treasurys lower as investors eye ECB meeting, UK election, Comey testimony

On the data front, jobless claims is slated to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the Quarterly Services Survey, out at 10.00 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, oil futures were staging a slight recovery on Thursday, after prices sank in the previous session.
On Wednesday, U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, resuscitating concerns of a glut in the market. At 5.30 a.m. ET on Thursday, U.S. crude was trading higher, at $46.08, while Brent hovered around $48.48 a barrel.
While no bond auctions are set for Thursday, the U.S. Treasury will announce the size of a 13-week bills auction, 26-week bills auction and 30-year bonds auction. It will also announce the size of a 3-year notes and a 10-year notes auction Thursday.
—CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.
