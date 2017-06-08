    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as investors eye ECB meeting, UK election, Comey testimony

    U.S. government debt prices edged lower on Thursday, as investors braced themselves for political news out of the U.S. and Europe, while keeping an eye on the European Central Bank meeting.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged higher at around 2.193 percent at 5.35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.848 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On Thursday, U.S. investors will be paying close attention to a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey, who is set to speak and answer questions in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee; marking the first time the former director will speak publically since being dismissed by President Donald Trump.

    Meanwhile in Europe, U.K. citizens are heading to polling stations Thursday, to vote in the British general election which was called earlier this year. Investors will keeping a close eye on moves in sterling over the next two days, to see how the currency reacts to the election outcome.

    In economic news, the European Central Bank's governing council will meet on Thursday to discuss the state of monetary policy. Investors will be paying close attention to President Mario Draghi's rhetoric for any hints as to future strategic moves by the central bank. The ECB rate decision is due out prior to the U.S. market open.

    On the data front, jobless claims is slated to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the Quarterly Services Survey, out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile, oil futures were staging a slight recovery on Thursday, after prices sank in the previous session.

    On Wednesday, U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, resuscitating concerns of a glut in the market. At 5.30 a.m. ET on Thursday, U.S. crude was trading higher, at $46.08, while Brent hovered around $48.48 a barrel.

    While no bond auctions are set for Thursday, the U.S. Treasury will announce the size of a 13-week bills auction, 26-week bills auction and 30-year bonds auction. It will also announce the size of a 3-year notes and a 10-year notes auction Thursday.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

