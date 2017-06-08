US Treasurys lower as investors eye ECB meeting, UK election, Comey testimony

On Thursday, U.S. investors will be paying close attention to a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey, who is set to speak and answer questions in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee; marking the first time the former director will speak publically since being dismissed by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile in Europe, U.K. citizens are heading to polling stations Thursday, to vote in the British general election which was called earlier this year. Investors will keeping a close eye on moves in sterling over the next two days, to see how the currency reacts to the election outcome.

In economic news, the European Central Bank's governing council will meet on Thursday to discuss the state of monetary policy. Investors will be paying close attention to President Mario Draghi's rhetoric for any hints as to future strategic moves by the central bank. The ECB rate decision is due out prior to the U.S. market open.