China May annual consumer inflation in line with market expectation, producer prices ease

China's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent on month in May and rose at a 1.5 percent annual pace, while producer prices rose 5.5 percent, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

A poll of analysts by Reuters saw a 0.2 percent drop in CPI on month, compared to a 0.1 percent increase in April, and a gain of 1.5 percent on year, higher than the 1.2 percent rise in April.

In April, factory gate prices rose 6.4 percent from a year ago, slowing from the previous month, driven by persistent declines in iron ore and coal prices amid concerns over cooling demand.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted May producer price inflation would be at 5.7 percent on an annual basis.



– Reuters contributed to this article.