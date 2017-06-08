Comey's testimony and two other big events put Wall Street on notice

In written testimony for this morning's Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey described a request from President Donald Trump to "lift the cloud" of the Russian inquiry. But Comey also confirmed he told the president three times he was not under investigation. (CNBC)

Trump through his lawyer said he's "pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president was not under investigation in any Russian probe" and feels "completely and totally vindicated." (Reuters)

Aides to President Trump are urging him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite their soured relationship and reports that Sessions offered to resign. Trump did not accept the offer. Earlier this week, Trump called Sessions out for "watered down" travel ban. (Reuters)

Republicans are taking their most significant step to try to fulfill their promise to repeal the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act. The House votes on a bill today, but the effort faces long odds in the Senate. (NY Times)

Montana Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pledged to donate $50,000 to a journalism advocacy group as part of an out-of-court settlement the Republican reached with the reporter he physically assaulted on the eve of his election. (Reuters)

Authorities in Iran have increased patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran today after a pair of deadly ISIS-claimed attacks. Iran's foreign minister called comments by Trump "repugnant" and accused the U.S. of supporting terror. (AP)

North Korea fired what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its eastern coast today as Pyongyang continues to defy world pressure to rein in its weapons program. The launches come less than a week after the U.N. Security Council passed new sanctions. (Reuters)

Uber has fired the president of its Asia business, who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver in India. Eric Alexander reportedly shared the documents with CEO Travis Kalanick. (WSJ)

Yahoo (YHOO) shareholders expected to approve the deal today to sell the company's core internet assets to Verizon (VZ). When those assets are combined with Verizon's AOL division, there could reportedly be up to 1,000 layoffs. (Recode)

Amazon plans to expand lending to small businesses in the U.S., U.K., and Japan, in a direct challenge to big banks. Amazon Lending, which launched with little fanfare six years ago, has made about $1 billion in loans over the past year and $3 billion overall. (FT)

Alibaba (BABA) said it expected fiscal 2018 revenue to grow 45 to 49 percent. The China-based online retailer revealed that sales projection in an investor day presentation. Alibaba shares were soaring in premarket trading. (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) is playing catch-up with its new Siri-based speaker, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which highlights the advantages Apple's competitors like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) have developed in voice-controlled devices.

Honda Motor (HMC) today laid out its autonomous driving plans for the first time, saying it plans to develop self-driving cars that can drive on city streets by 2025. The automaker also said it's also going to place "utmost priority" on electric vehicle advances. (Reuters)

There were no jackpot winners in last night's $380.6 million Powerball drawing. The numbers were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 with 13 as the Powerball. The jackpot is estimated to grow to $435 million for Saturday's drawing. Here's what to do if you were to win. (CNBC)