Comey’s testimony will damage Trump but won’t end his presidency, political analyst says

Former FBI Director James Comey is due to testify at a Senate hearing Thursday with this historical moment set to hurt the image of President Donald Trump, according to one political analyst.

Erik Jones, professor of international political economy at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC that it is too early to assess the impact of Comey's testimony but it will certainly have an impact on how many Americans see their president.

"What we can guess for now is that it will damage the president's public image. It will also likely trigger another Twitter rant from Trump. There will be lots of questions about whether the Russia scandal will blow up into something like an obstruction of justice scandal as a consequence," Jones said via email.

Comey was fired at the start of May by Trump while he was leading an investigation into alleged interference by Russian authorities in the presidential election. Comey's detailed notes on his multiple conversations with Trump might raise questions on whether the exchanges could be seen as an obstruction of justice. However, many expect that would be a difficult charge to bring against Trump.