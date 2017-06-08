Cramer Remix: Why Apple is the best consumer products company in history   

Before there was FANG, Jim Cramer's acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, now Alphabet, the "Mad Money" host had another group of growth stocks to watch: the CANDIES.

Those stocks — Chipotle, Apple, Netflix, Deckers, Intuitive Surgical, Express Scripts, and Salesforce.com — are up 281 percent on average since he formed the acronym in 2010, versus 121 percent for the S&P 500 index.

And while Deckers and Express Scripts turned out to be disappointing, Cramer said that Apple, which has run 312 percent since CANDIES formed, with a 34 percent rise in 2017 alone, gets too much heat from analysts for its alleged lack of innovation.

"I think Apple's innovated well beyond what anyone else has done in the consumer space and the quality has only improved with each new iteration [and] each new product," Cramer said. "Apple may not be the greatest tech company ever, but it's clearly the best consumer products manufacturer in history, by a long shot. What's wrong with that?"