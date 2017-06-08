Here are 4 top stock ideas from Jefferies into the big E3 gaming conference

Jefferies shared its best stock picks going into the largest video game industry conference of the year next week.



E3 will be held in Los Angeles on June 13 to 15, where leading interactive entertainment firms will showcase their upcoming games to consumers and retailers.



"We are heading to LA to attend E3, a console-focused video game convention that features numerous market-moving product announcements," analyst Timothy O'Shea wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We remain broadly positive on the sector and point to robust growth around in-game spending (which boosts profitability) as the most interesting trend to watch through '17 and beyond."



Here are the four companies that the Jefferies analyst recommended and his current price targets, which were provided for this story by email.