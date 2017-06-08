In Germany, solar panels are transforming home life and offering energy independence

In Germany, something of an energy transition is taking place. In 2016, renewables made up 29 percent of gross electricity generation, with wind power, biomass and solar photovoltaics leading the way.

Now, a number of German households are looking to harness the power of the sun and gain energy independence by combining solar photovoltaic (PV) panels with 'smart' battery storage.

According to its makers the sonnenBatterie, combined with a PV system, could help users meet around 75 percent of their annual energy needs with self-produced, clean energy.

Markus Grillinger is one such user. His home has solar panels on its roof and a sonnenBatterie system inside. "It takes the electric power right from our roof – we get it over the panels – and then it is saved within the sonnenBatterie," he said.



Having a storage system enables flexibility. "We… can use the electric power during the whole day, and save it here and use it also by night," Grillinger added.

SonnenBatterie's offering is just one of many domestic storage systems being developed. Much like the sonnenBatterie, Tesla's Powerwall, for example, enables users to store solar in the day and then use it during the night, when the sun has gone down.

Back in Germany, sonnenBatterie's Philipp Schroder sought to highlight the potential energy transformation that could take place over the coming years, in which homeowners become 'mini utilities'.

"In Germany we have 1.7 million solar systems, they are all owned by citizens," he said. "So what we see is that consumers become producers," he added.

"If you become a producer, why should you pay for your electricity? You're your own producer… all we do is we link them together to become a sustainable and effective utility."