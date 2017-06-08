Sen. John McCain's seemingly confused questions during the James Comey hearing set off a firestorm on Twitter, but he has an explanation.

One of the most important hearings of McCain's storied career was set up for senators to grill the former FBI director on conversations he had with President Donald Trump. The conversations related to investigations the bureau had into Trump campaign links to Russia and an associated probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The Arizona Republican has come under fire for a set of questions that seemed disjointed. He at one point made reference to "President Comey," and conflated an FBI investigation into failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails with the Trump-Russia matter.

Apparently, the senator didn't get enough sleep.

"I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads," McCain said in a statement. "Maybe going forward I shouldn't stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games."