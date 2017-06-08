Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's modest gains. Investors await former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony and the U.K. election results. Weekly jobless claims come out this morning as well.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are a bit down this morning and at the $45 a barrel level after Wednesday's big losses.

COMEY TESTIMONY

-Experts say James Comey's pre-released Senate testimony stops short of providing a "smoking gun" to prove President Donald Trump obstructed justice.