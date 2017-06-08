    ×

    Politics

    Preet Bharara, Trump's sons tweet up a storm during Comey hearing

    • President Donald Trump's sons tweeted during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee
    • Preet Bharara also tweeted about the testimony
    Former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara attends the Senate Intelligence Committee where FBI Director James Comey is sent to testify in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    Former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara attends the Senate Intelligence Committee where FBI Director James Comey is sent to testify in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Testimony from James Comey lit up Twitter Thursday, as people tuned in to see what the former FBI director had to say about events surrounding his sudden firing by President Donald Trump last month.

    A former federal prosecutor who, like Comey, was fired by Trump, weighed in on previous warnings from the president that he may have recorded his conversations with Comey:

    Preet Bharara:

    Trump's sons leaped to his defense:

    Donald Trump Jr.:

    Eric Trump: "Correct. Now let's stop this charade and get back to Jobs, HealthCare, Taxes, Infrastructure, our Military and Making America Great Again!"

    Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat representing New Jersey, poked fun at the size of the crowd at the hearing:

    The Republican National Committee questioned Comey's level of certainty: