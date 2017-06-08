Preet Bharara, Trump's sons tweet up a storm during Comey hearing

Testimony from James Comey lit up Twitter Thursday, as people tuned in to see what the former FBI director had to say about events surrounding his sudden firing by President Donald Trump last month.

A former federal prosecutor who, like Comey, was fired by Trump, weighed in on previous warnings from the president that he may have recorded his conversations with Comey:

Preet Bharara:

Trump's sons leaped to his defense:

Donald Trump Jr.:

Eric Trump: "Correct. Now let's stop this charade and get back to Jobs, HealthCare, Taxes, Infrastructure, our Military and Making America Great Again!"

Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat representing New Jersey, poked fun at the size of the crowd at the hearing:

The Republican National Committee questioned Comey's level of certainty: