However, a rebound in oil production in Nigeria and Libya threatens to put downward pressure on the price of international benchmark Brent crude, Smith said. That would chip away at U.S. oil's discount and make overseas buyers think twice about buying American barrels, he said.

"If we see those come closer to parity then that will stop those exports, that will keep more crude in the U.S. and then we keep prices around these kind of mid-40s levels," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

The price difference between Brent and WTI has grown this year, but the spread between the two benchmark contracts has narrowed this month.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast American output will rise to 9.3 million barrels a day this year and a record 10 million barrels a day in 2018. That would potentially keep a lid on WTI prices.