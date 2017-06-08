American oil exports are surging thanks to "bargain basement prices" for U.S. crude, but rising output elsewhere in the world could put a lid on the U.S. shipments, according to Matt Smith, head of commodity research at tanker-tracking firm ClipperData.
The United States shipped a record 1.3 million barrels of oil overseas in the week through May 26. Exports have hit a number of all-time highs this year as rising U.S. oil production pushes down prices for West Texas Intermediate futures, the benchmark for U.S. crude. That makes the country's supplies attractive to foreign buyers.