Saks Fifth Avenue's owner, HBC, to cut 2,000 jobs in North America

Hudson's Bay Company disclosed Thursday that it will be cutting around 2,000 positions within North America as part of a major restructuring effort.
The department store operator said this move would help the company save more than C$350 million annually ($259 million). This includes the C$75 million in savings that the company previously announced in February.
Shares of the Canadian company were down about 1 percent after hours on Thursday.
"We know we can do better, and we are taking bold decisive action," Chief Executive Jerry Storch said in a statement.
HBC owns several major department stores, including Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth
Department stores across North America have felt the brunt of changing consumer habits — in particular, a shift toward online shopping.
"We are reallocating resources to accelerate the opportunity we see online, as we run our brick and mortar operations more efficiently," Richard Baker,
($1 = 1.3501 Canadian dollars)
— Reuters contributed to this report.