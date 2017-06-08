SAP CEO Bill McDermott on losing an eye: ‘My accident changed my life for the better’

SAP chief executive Bill McDermott has said that losing an eye in an accident in 2015 actually made his life better.

"I am living proof that vision is not just what you see. My accident has given me so much strength, so much resolve, so much passion," he told CNBC in an interview for series "The Brave Ones".

McDermott was walking down the stairs at his brother's house in July 2015, holding a glass of water. He slipped and fell, shattering the glass, and a shard went through his left eye.

He described how he managed to get up and out on to the street outside the house where he could call for help, in spite of being unable to see through the blood from his injuries.

"Basically, I wake up from the fall down the stairs. I was knocked unconscious. And I just remember bein' alone. Nobody could hear me…"