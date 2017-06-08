10 states where you have to earn over $85,000 to put your kid through college

The average college graduate leaves campus with more than $27,000 in debt, thanks to the soaring cost of tuition. Do you earn enough to help your kids avoid the student debt trap altogether?

According to personal finance site GOBankingRates, which calculated the income required to live comfortably in each U.S. state and send a kid to college without taking out loans, in some places, you'd have to pull in more as much, or even more than, six figures.

GOBankingRates looked at average price of in-state tuition and fees at public institutions and calculated the cost of living in each state. The site also factored in what residents would spend on discretionary items and what they would direct towards savings, using the "50-30-20 rule" of personal finance — meaning 50 percent of income goes to necessities, 30 percent towards discretionary spending and 20 percent towards savings.

Keep in mind that this is the income required to send one kid to an in-state, public institution. Private universities tend to be more expensive and may require an even larger income.

These are the 10 states where you'd have to earn a lot to afford your child's higher education.