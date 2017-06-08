VISIT CNBC.COM

10 states where you have to earn over $85,000 to put your kid through college

Camille Tokerud/Getty Images

The average college graduate leaves campus with more than $27,000 in debt, thanks to the soaring cost of tuition. Do you earn enough to help your kids avoid the student debt trap altogether?

According to personal finance site GOBankingRates, which calculated the income required to live comfortably in each U.S. state and send a kid to college without taking out loans, in some places, you'd have to pull in more as much, or even more than, six figures.

GOBankingRates looked at average price of in-state tuition and fees at public institutions and calculated the cost of living in each state. The site also factored in what residents would spend on discretionary items and what they would direct towards savings, using the "50-30-20 rule" of personal finance — meaning 50 percent of income goes to necessities, 30 percent towards discretionary spending and 20 percent towards savings.

Keep in mind that this is the income required to send one kid to an in-state, public institution. Private universities tend to be more expensive and may require an even larger income.

These are the 10 states where you'd have to earn a lot to afford your child's higher education.

10. Oregon

Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,690
Income needed to send a kid to college: $85,762

Oregon State University Beavers campus in Corvallis, Oregon
Oregon State University | Collegiate Images | Getty Images
Oregon State University Beavers campus in Corvallis, Oregon

9. New Jersey

Average in-state tuition and fees: $13,560
Income needed to send a kid to college: $86,820

Rutgers University 251st Commencement ceremony
Bobby Bank | Getty Images
Rutgers University 251st Commencement ceremony

8. Maryland 

Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,370
Income needed to send a kid to college: $87,000

McKeldin Library and fountain, University of Maryland.
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
McKeldin Library and fountain, University of Maryland.

7. New Hampshire 

Average in-state tuition and fees: $15,650
Income needed to send a kid to college: $87,334

University of New Hampshire
drocpsu | Flickr
University of New Hampshire

6. New York  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,710
Income needed to send a kid to college: $88,476

The north gate of SUNY Maritime College is shown in the Bronx borough of New York.
Jim Henderson | Wikimedia Commons
The north gate of SUNY Maritime College is shown in the Bronx borough of New York.

5. Connecticut  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,730
Income needed to send a kid to college: $91,140

University of Connecticut (UConn) main campus
Buyenlarge | Getty Images
University of Connecticut (UConn) main campus

4. Colorado  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,260
Income needed to send a kid to college: $91,700

People walk through the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, Colorado.
Getty Images
People walk through the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, Colorado.

3. Massachusetts  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,280
Income needed to send a kid to college: $96,574

UMass Amherst
Boston Globe | Getty Images
UMass Amherst

2. California  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,350
Income needed to send a kid to college: $106,770

University of California at Berkeley
David Madison | Getty Images
University of California at Berkeley

1. Hawaii  

Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,670
Income needed to send a kid to college: $126,454

Tim Rue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is what college graduates need to hear
This is what college graduates need to hear   
