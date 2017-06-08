    ×

    These stocks are proven summertime winners

    • Health care has been a consistent outperformer in the June through September period
    • Oppenheimer said seasonally this is the best time for health care bulls
    • Materials and consumer discretionary sectors have lagged the S&P 500 the most
    A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.
    Getty Images
    Even through the dog days of August, health care has been a consistent summertime outperformer.

    The S&P health care sector has outperformed the S&P 500 with an average relative gain of 1.4 percent in the June through August period, since 1990.

    Health care will certainly be in the headlines this summer as the Senate attempts to replace Obamacare.

    Ari Wald, technical analyst at Oppenheimer did the analysis, and says even though health care is seasonally a winner, be careful. The sector has outperformed the S&P 63 percent of the time since 1990.

