    Trump's lawyer says Comey lied about Trump's demand for loyalty

    • President Donald Trump's personal attorney says former FBI Director James Comey lied during his testimony Thursday about at least two statements that the president made
    • He also refutes allegations that were not reported by major news outlets

    President Donald Trump's outside counsel said Thursday that James Comey is lying.

    Marc Kasowitz claimed the president never demanded loyalty from James Comey, as the former FBI director alleged in Senate testimony.

    In a statement to reporters Thursday afternoon, Kasowitz pushed back on various points of Comey's dramatic, under oath testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    Comey testified that, at a dinner in January, Trump said, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." Kasowitz says Trump "never told" Comey that "in form or substance."

    He also denied that Trump said he hoped Comey could "let go" a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Trump never "directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone," Kasowitz said.

    Comey testified that he took Trump's statement "as a direction" to drop the investigation but did not do so.

    Refuting things that were never said

    Kasowitz also declared that Comey "admitted there is no evidence" of something he has never claimed in the first place — that Russia successfully changed votes in the U.S. election.

    Trump and his surrogates repeatedly have refuted the notion that Russia altered the election in his favor, though it's not clear who they are refuting since no major news organizations have reported such a claim.

    At the top of his statement, he also stressed that Comey confirmed that he told Trump the president was not personally under investigation.

    Kasowitz alleged that "numerous false press accounts" said that Trump was under investigation personally. That was never widely reported.

