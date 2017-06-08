Trump's lawyer says Comey lied about Trump's demand for loyalty

President Donald Trump's outside counsel said Thursday that James Comey is lying.

Marc Kasowitz claimed the president never demanded loyalty from James Comey, as the former FBI director alleged in Senate testimony.

In a statement to reporters Thursday afternoon, Kasowitz pushed back on various points of Comey's dramatic, under oath testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey testified that, at a dinner in January, Trump said, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." Kasowitz says Trump "never told" Comey that "in form or substance."

He also denied that Trump said he hoped Comey could "let go" a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Trump never "directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone," Kasowitz said.

Comey testified that he took Trump's statement "as a direction" to drop the investigation but did not do so.