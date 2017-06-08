UK heads to the polls after campaign marred by terror attacks

Polls have opened in the U.K. General Election which is seen as crucial to the strength of the country's negotiating position as it nears an exit from the European Union.

The ruling Conservative party, led by Prime Minister Theresa May, is looking to increase the 17-seat parliamentary majority that it currently holds in the House of Commons.

The opposition Labour party is unlikely to win an outright majority, according to the polls, but could force a hung parliament where neither side holds more than half of the seats. If that was the case, it would be up to each side to try to form a dominant alliance with smaller parties such as the Liberal Democrats or Scottish National Party.

On April 18, May surprised onlookers by calling Thursday's snap election stating that "division risks the ability to make a success of Brexit."