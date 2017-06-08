Why the UK election matters to the US

Corbyn recently said the president's behavior risked making the world a more dangerous place.

"The new U.S. president seems determined to add to the dangers by recklessly escalating the confrontation with North Korea, unilaterally launching missile strikes on Syria, opposing President Obama's nuclear arms deal with Iran, and backing a new nuclear arms race," Corbyn said during a speech on foreign policy in May.

He added that under his governance the U.K. would no longer engage in "hand-holding with Donald Trump" and would distance Britain's foreign policy away from the U.S. and back to Britain.

"We will not be afraid to speak our mind," he said.

"Pandering to an erratic Trump administration will not deliver stability. Britain deserves better than simply outsourcing our country's security and prosperity to the whims of the Trump White House."

Corbyn, who favors hiking tax rates for businesses and high earners, also hit out at the former business man in the wake of last week's London terror attacks. Coming to the defense of London's Labour Mayor, Corbyn dismissed President Trump's critique as graceless.

"It is the strength of our communities that gets us through these awful times as London Mayor Sadiq Khan recognized, but which the current occupant in the White House has neither the grace nor the sense to grasp," he said.