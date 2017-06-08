    ×

    Dow inches higher as Wall Street waits to see if there's a 'smoking gun' in Comey testimony

    U.S. equities traded mixed on Thursday as Wall Street turned its eyes to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 20 points, with the Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 chopped around the flatline, with financials leading advancers and real estate lagging. The Nasdaq composite fell marginally but hit a record intraday high earlier in the session.

    Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning. Investors will listen closely as they assess how damaging Comey's remarks will be for President Donald Trump and whether he can implement his pro-growth agenda.

    "That's really what the market cares about," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth. "If he comes out of that questioning without anything worse than what he said in the [opening remarks], the hope is that the pro-growth agenda is somewhat back in play."

    Expectations for tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending were a key catalyst for stocks after Trump's election. But uncertainty about the implementation of those measures has grown with time as the Trump administration is forced to put out one fire after another.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey's opening remarks in which Comey said he believed Trump wanted him to "drop" an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's ties to Russia.

    "The release of Comey's opening statement for his Thursday testimony late in the day by the Senate intelligence committee was a major event and was interpreted as risk-positive by the market since (according to our read) it did not appear to offer a smoking gun against the administration," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rate strategy at BMO, said in a note.

    Bond yields traded mostly flat heading into the testimony. The benchmark 10-year note yield held near 2.182 percent, while the two-year note yield traded near 1.314 percent.

    Larry McDonald, head of the U.S. macro strategies at ACG Analytics, said bonds could see a sharp downturn, however. "There's clearly not enough there, so bonds likely sell off hard," he said.

    Wall Street also digested news coming from Europe, as the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. The ECB dropped all references to a future rate cut from its statement but added that it would be ready to extend its quantitative easing (QE) program if needed. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.122 against the dollar.

    Also in Europe, voters in the United Kingdom made their way to the polls for a general election. Prime Minister Theresa May called for the election in April. Seven weeks ago, May's Conservative party had a seemingly unassailable lead over the left-wing Labour party, but that lead has narrowed significantly since then.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    10:00 a.m. QSS

    Friday

    Earnings: Ferrellgas Partners

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

