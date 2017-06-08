Dow inches higher as Wall Street waits to see if there's a 'smoking gun' in Comey testimony

U.S. equities traded mixed on Thursday as Wall Street turned its eyes to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 20 points, with the Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 chopped around the flatline, with financials leading advancers and real estate lagging. The Nasdaq composite fell marginally but hit a record intraday high earlier in the session.

Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning. Investors will listen closely as they assess how damaging Comey's remarks will be for President Donald Trump and whether he can implement his pro-growth agenda.

"That's really what the market cares about," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth. "If he comes out of that questioning without anything worse than what he said in the [opening remarks], the hope is that the pro-growth agenda is somewhat back in play."

Expectations for tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending were a key catalyst for stocks after Trump's election. But uncertainty about the implementation of those measures has grown with time as the Trump administration is forced to put out one fire after another.