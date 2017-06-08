Futures point to higher open, as Wall Street awaits Comey testimony; UK election, ECB eyed



On Wednesday, the committee released Comey's full opening remarks. In the written statement, Comey said he understood Trump to be asking him to "drop" the probe into Flynn when they spoke in February. "[Trump] then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,'" Comey will say of an Oval Office meeting in February.



Meanwhile in Europe, U.K. citizens are heading to polling stations Thursday, to vote in the British general election which was called earlier this year. Investors will keeping a close eye on moves in sterling over the next two days, to see how the currency reacts to the election outcome.



In economic news, the European Central Bank's governing council will meet on Thursday to discuss the state of monetary policy. Investors will be paying close attention to President Mario Draghi's rhetoric for any hints as to future strategic moves by the central bank. The ECB rate decision is due out prior to the U.S. market open.



On the data front, jobless claims is slated to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the Quarterly Services Survey, out at 10.00 a.m. ET.



In earnings, Dell Technologies, J.M. Smucker Company, Cloudera, Vail Resorts and Verifone are set to report.