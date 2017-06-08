Watch: Trump speaks after Comey testimony

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

As former FBI Director James Comey continues testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, President Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearance on Thursday.

Trump will address the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

In a wide-ranging testimony, Comey has detailed his conversations with Trump, beginning in January before he took office and ending in April, before he was fired.

