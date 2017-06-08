Trump's attorney delivers statement after Comey testimony

Marc Kasowitz, outside counsel for President Donald Trump, said that the president never said he expected loyalty from former FBI Director James Comey.

Kasowitz also declared that Comey "admitted there is no evidence" of something he has never claimed in the first place — that Russia successfully changed votes in the U.S. election. Trump and his surrogates repeatedly have refuted the notion that Russia altered the election in his favor, though it's not clear who they are refuting since no major news organizations have reported such a claim.

Kasowitz did not take questions from the press.

Earlier Thursday, the fired FBI director recounted his conversations with the president, including one where Trump said he needs and expects loyalty. Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he had taken memos on those interactions because he was afraid the president might lie about them.

Below are Kasowitz's remarks, unedited as prepared for delivery: