'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and Apple CEO Tim Cook agree that this is how to succeed

She's young, glamorous and front and center at every multiplex in the country. He's older, discreet and usually in front of a screen only when he's presenting a new iPhone. But Gal Gadot, star of the summer's first blockbuster, the record-setting "Wonder Woman," and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, agree on the way to achieve success in your career.

"The day you don't enjoy it, you should stop," Gadot told nine-year-old Lilly Aspell, who plays the role of young Princess Diana in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aspell says, "[Gadot] told me to only act if you enjoy it, as it can really show in your performance."

Though he's operating in an entirely different field, Apple CEO Tim Cook offers the same words of wisdom. He recently told students at the University of Glasgow, "Don't work for money ... You'll never be happy."

Instead, he said, "you have to find the intersection of doing something you're passionate about and at the same time something that is in the service of other people."