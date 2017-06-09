Ouch! 3 ways poor health hurts in retirement

Don't skip that annual physical. How healthy you are could have a big impact in your ability to save for retirement — and, later, to enjoy it.

Nearly 1 in 4 adults say they or a family member have avoided seeking medical attention because of the cost of that care, according to a recent Bankrate.com survey.

"People across the board, regardless of the coverage they have, seemed to have a high level of health-care insecurity," Robin Saks Frankel, credit card analyst at Bankrate, told CNBC. "They are concerned about the quality of coverage and the costs associated."

Here are three ways your health decisions could now affect your retirement: