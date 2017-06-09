The No. 1 mistake young people make when buying a home

Buying a home for the first time is stressful and expensive.

And thanks to flat salaries and the skyrocketing prices of fixed costs like college, health care and rent, millennials are buying far fewer homes than the generations that preceded them.

But the young people who are able to purchase a house are making one crucial mistake: They're jumping straight to large new homes without considering smaller models or fixer-uppers.

Dana Bull, a realtor with Sotheby's in the Boston area, calls the millennial homes of choice "starter castles." Those homes are often stunning, she tells CNBC: "Whether it's in the suburbs [or not], they're buying properties with new construction, new developments, everything is done to the nines."