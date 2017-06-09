Brexit negotiations set to be delayed on UK election result

The start of Brexit negotiations scheduled for June 19 is set to be delayed after a U.K. General Election produced a hung parliament on Friday morning.

The U.K. will have to clear the current political uncertainty and define its next government before it can negotiate with the European Union. At the same time, the country is under pressure given that the two-year time limit to conclude Brexit talks continues to tick.

"Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the U.K. needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially, given the chance that political developments in the U.K. disturb what is already a time-compressed process," JPMorgan said in a research note on Friday morning, according to Reuters.

David Stubbs, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management told CNBC on Friday morning: "I don't see how negotiations will start (on June 19)."