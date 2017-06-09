Now that the Congressional Budget Office released its formal analysis of the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Senate has promised to get to work on its own version of the American Health Care Act.

The House-approved bill would relax regulations and scrap taxes that have made insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans who purchase coverage on their own, in the individual market.

Yet the House bill fails to kill one provision that would pick the pockets of people who get their coverage through work - the 40 percent excise tax on high-cost employer-sponsored health plans known as the "Cadillac" tax. The Senate must correct this error - and junk the Cadillac tax for good.

Since World War II, the American tax code has encouraged employers to set up quality health plans for their employees by exempting company health benefit expenditures from income and payroll taxes. Today, the employer-based system covers more than 150 million Americans, making it the single most common source of health insurance in the nation.

The Cadillac tax puts this system -- which is extremely popular with workers -- at risk.

The tax was conceived by Senate Democrats in 2009 to help finance the Affordable Care Act. It was slated to go into effect in 2018 but has proven unpopular with Republicans and Democrats alike. Congress passed a law in 2015 to delay the tax until 2020.