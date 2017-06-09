VISIT CNBC.COM

8 international destinations you can get to for under $500

This 29-year-old turned an obsession with cheap flights into a million-dollar business in under two years
This 29-year-old turned an obsession with cheap flights into a million-dollar business   

Budget airline Norwegian Air recently announced that it will soon offer non-stop flights to Italy's Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Refinery29 reports. One-way fares from Newark, Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif., will start at $189 to celebrate the new route.

The first flights aren't heading overseas from Newark and L.A. until November, with Oakland following in 2018, but that doesn't mean you can't go ahead and book an international getaway without depleting your savings right now.

CNBC rounded up seven equally beautiful places where flights from the U.S. will get you overseas for under $500.

If you're willing to trade the benefits of luxury travel for budget airlines and prime rates, here are a few international destinations to consider.

Robert Harding Productions | Robert Harding World Imagery | Getty Images

Edinburgh, Scotland

Soon, it will be cheaper than ever to travel from the U.S. to Edinburgh, thanks to rates as low as $69 one-way on Norwegian. The low fares are scheduled to begin this month, Travel and Leisure reports. The catch: They're taking off from smaller airports, including Providence, R.I., and Hartford, Conn.

Reykjavík, Iceland
Getty Images
Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavik, Iceland

WOW Air, another budget airline, offers deals to Iceland's capital from Boston and Washington, D.C., for as low as $109 one-way.

93455704
Erlend Robaye | Erroba | Getty Images

Paris, France

Save your travel budget for wine and cheese by grabbing a WOW Air flight to Paris from Boston, Newark, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles or San Francisco from $199 for a one-way flight.

Sailboats in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Tim Graham | Getty Images
Sailboats in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Flying from Boston to Copenhagen, you can find flights as low as $221 round-trip on Kayak.

San Jose, Costa Rica
Getty Images
San Jose, Costa Rica

San Jose, Costa Rica

You can get to Costa Rica's capital from Miami for around $217 round-trip on Spirit Airlines. Or fly on American Airlines for $236 round-trip.

Ellen Rooney | Robert Harding World Imagery | Getty Images

Stockholm, Sweden

Fly into Stockholm for as little as $267 round-trip from New York City on Norwegian Air. If you're willing to spend a little more, Kayak reports there are other deals available as well: Icelandair will get you there for $399 from Newark and Lufthansa will make it happen for $390 from Minneapolis, Minn.

Michael Blann | Stone | Getty Images

Malaga, Spain

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will get you from New York City to Malaga, Spain, for as little as $419 one-way.

Dublin Ireland
Peter Unger | Getty Images

Dublin, Ireland

Visit Ireland's capital city via WOW Air for fares starting as low as $410 round-trip from Washington, D.C.

