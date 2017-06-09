8 international destinations you can get to for under $500

Budget airline Norwegian Air recently announced that it will soon offer non-stop flights to Italy's Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Refinery29 reports. One-way fares from Newark, Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif., will start at $189 to celebrate the new route.

The first flights aren't heading overseas from Newark and L.A. until November, with Oakland following in 2018, but that doesn't mean you can't go ahead and book an international getaway without depleting your savings right now.

CNBC rounded up seven equally beautiful places where flights from the U.S. will get you overseas for under $500.

If you're willing to trade the benefits of luxury travel for budget airlines and prime rates, here are a few international destinations to consider.