CNBC and SurveyMonkey Partner to Launch Innovative New Survey of Small Businesses

Quarterly Survey Finds Small Business Owners Confident about the Economy and the Future of Their Businesses

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, June 9, 2017 —CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and SurveyMonkey, the world's leading online survey platform, today announced the results of the first-ever CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. The one-of-a-kind quarterly survey of more than 2,000 small business owners is designed to measure the health of the beating heart of the American economy and gather Main Street opinions on jobs, regulation, healthcare and other hot issues facing small businesses. In addition to measuring small business confidence nationwide, the large sample size gives CNBC the power to uncover trends in key geographic regions and among specific types of small businesses.

Key findings from the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey include:

58% of small business owners approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as President. More Small Business Owners (38%) are Republicans than Democrats (23%).

25% of small business owners say taxes are the most critical issue facing their businesses. That was trailed by regulation, customer demand, and cost of employee health care (all tied at 14%).

Most small business owners think policy changes will have a positive effect on their businesses over the next 12 months:

o 42% say changes in tax policy will have a positive effect vs. 24% who say it will have a negative effect o 38% say changes in regulations will have a positive effect vs. 26% who say it will have a negative effect o 27% say changes in trade policy will have a positive effect vs. 22% who say it will have a negative effect



CNBC Small Business Reporter Kate Rogers will reveal the results of the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey today, Friday, June 9 throughout CNBC's Business Day programming. For more information on the survey including the full results and methodology and in-depth articles, go to: http://www.cnbc.com/cnbc-survey-monkey-small-business-survey/.

In addition, SurveyMonkey created a unique Small Business Confidence Index (SBCI), which is a 100 point score based on responses to eight key questions. The first-ever SBCI has an overall value of 60, indicating that small business owners are more optimistic than pessimistic about the direction their business will go in the next 12 months.

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey was conducted using SurveyMonkey's online platform from April 17 - 28, 2017 among a national sample of 2,030 self-identified small business owners ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Data for this quarter have been weighted to be representative of small business owners nationally, according to business characteristics from the Small Business Administration's 2013 Statistics of U.S. Businesses and owner characteristics from the Census Bureau's 2012 Survey of Business Owners.

