Cramer Remix: Why it’s vital the Fed raises rates   

For Jim Cramer, Wednesday is the most important day of next week for one reason: a Federal Reserve meeting in which the central bank could raise interest rates, which would be a boon to the bank stocks.

"It's vital, after day two of this bank stock rally that we had [Friday], that the Fed not only raise rates, but say it will continue to raise rates and leave the door open firmly for another rate hike this year," the "Mad Money" host said. "If the Fed waffles, then the rotation to the banks ends immediately and the money could veer back to the techs."

But if the Fed comes out optimistic about its interest rate agenda, Cramer expects the bank rally to continue, though if it does, the top financials could become overextended by the week's end.

So with today's market rotation expected to continue in the near term, providing a buying opportunity for some of the top growth names, Cramer's game plan for next week involves keeping an eye on taxes, earnings, and a company that could give investors a clue about Apple.