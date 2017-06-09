Cramer's lightning round: Take a long term view on this entertainment giant

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Disney: "I think what you have to do is take a very long term view on Disney because ESPN's continuing to go down at the same time the rest of the business is going well. So I think you have to just say, you know what, this time next year people will not be focused as much on ESPN declines, so I'll buy some now, and if it goes under $100 I'll buy a little more."

Tiffany & Co.: "You know, I think Tiffany's OK. I didn't like the last quarter, but the fact is the stock didn't go down after they reported, which tells me that you are OK to own Tiffany."

Nasdaq: "Look, I've liked Nasdaq for a long time. Technologically superior company, it's doing very, very well. I like it as a data company."

Mazor Robotics: "You know what, the Tel Aviv authorities raided the company. It's been down 10 [basis] points. The company has not indicated what's wrong and doesn't seem to know, and the Tel Aviv authorities haven't told us. I'm reluctant to say 'Hey, listen, don't worry about it' because I don't know what the cause of the investigation is. We have to wait, and they have to come back on and tell us, and we'll welcome them on the show."

Trinseo Company: "You know, I like this plastic emulsion. I'm looking at Axalta. I think Axalta's better, and if PPG were to come back down – you see, PPG's starting to go back up again."

International Game Technology: "Yeah, you know, after the initial takeover, we decided that was all we wanted. We were done. We rang the register and said goodbye and I reiterate that view."

Skechers: "You know, Skechers went from being a very expensive stock to being a very inexpensive stock. Under Armour's going up, I think it's going up with it. VF Corp started going up. I think you're fine with Skechers."

