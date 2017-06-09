Early movers: P, SNAP, NVDA, ENDP, CLDR, DFT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

DuPont Fabros Technology — Shares leaped more than 16 percent in premarket trade after Digital Realty Trust said it would buy the firm, combining the two data center operators in a deal worth about $7.6 billion in enterprise value. Digital Realty Trust shares climbed about 4 percent in the premarket.

Cloudera — Shares of the data analytics software developer plunged more than 15 percent in premarket trade after its first post-IPO earnings report missed on deferred revenue and billings. Earnings per share showed a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $79.6 billion did beat expectations by $3.8 million.

Endo International — Shares dropped more than 13 percent in premarket trade after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the pharmaceutical firm remove its opioid pain medication Opana ER from the market, the first such action by the FDA amid the opioid abuse crisis.

Snap — Citi downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," based on the view that the Snapchat parent's pace of monetization growth may be slower than originally expected. Snap shares fell nearly 2 percent in premarket trade.

Nvidia — Shares of the chipmaker rose more than 2 percent in premarket, on track for another record high, after multiple recommendations on the stock this week. Bank of America/Merrill Lynch increased its price target to $185 in a Thursday note, topping raised estimates from Citi and UBS earlier that day.

Zynga — Shares popped 3.5 percent in premarket trade after Morgan Stanley upgraded the maker of mobile and social games to "overweight" from "equal-weight," citing "in-game innovation" that is the "beginning of a multi-year turnaround" and a "stronger business model." The analysts also raised their price target on the stock to $4.50 a share, a 25.7 percent upside from Thursday's close.

Pandora — SiriusXM will make a $480 million cash investment in Pandora and appoint three board members to the music platform once the deal closes, the two firms announced Friday. As a result, Pandora has agreed to terminate its deal with KKR and pay a fee of $22.5 million. Separately, Eventbrite and Pandora entered an agreement to acquire Ticketfly for $200 million.