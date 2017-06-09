Europe markets set for a mixed open; sterling dips on projections of a hung parliament in UK

Bourses in Europe are set for a mixed open Friday morning as investors react to projections in the U.K.'s General Election which indicate the possibility of a hung parliament.

The FTSE 100 is set to open lower by 23 points at 7,426; the German DAX is set to start up by 21 points at 12,735 and the CAC is seen higher by 9 points at 5,275.

Early outcome projections are making investors nervous with the possibility of a hung parliament in the U.K. The lack of a clear majority government raises uncertainty regarding the future of the country, mainly as it was on track to start Brexit negotiations in a few days' time. Sterling sank in the early hours of Friday, dropping about 1.5 percent against the dollar to $1.2764.

Prime Minister Theresa May had called the snap election to boost her parliamentary presence and have a stronger say in Brussels, but her leadership is currently being questioned. Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister should resign and former finance minister and Conservative party member George Osborne said May faces a "huge post-mortem" about her General Election campaign.

In terms of data, investors will be watching out for the semi-annual forecasts of the German Bundesbank due at 7:30 a.m. London time and the Bank of England's release of the quarterly inflation attitudes survey at 9:30 a.m. London time.

