FANG and other big tech stocks drop as Wall Street debates whether they are in a bubble

Big tech was selling off Friday as investors took profits from the group
The sell off accelerated in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq dropping 2 percent, and names like Facebook and Apple, down 4 percent. The S&P tech sector was down 3.3 percent Friday but was still up 18 percent for the year.
The five tech key stocks that have been leading the market higher have become less volatile than utilities and strangely correlated to Treasury yields. But Goldman Sachs Friday released a report that found that by some measures, they are better positioned than the top names during the most illustrious tech bubble— in the year 2000.
Goldman studied the valuations of today's mega cap tech leaders, known as the FAAMG - for Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet
What they found is that the current day tech stocks have advantages in cash flow, valuation and cash balances over the top five tech names in the first quarter of 2000—just before the bubble burst. But the current group is behind in profitability, as measured by gross profits and total assets. The tech bubble names Goldman studied included Lucent, Cisco, Oracle and Intel. Microsoft was the only stock to make both lists
The FAAMG names have added a total of $600
The analysts said that momentum and growth as market factors are elevated and the tech names are appealing because investors may be looking for opportunities that are not dependent on policy changes in Washington.
UBS also commented on the FAAMG group of big tech stocks Friday. Julian Emanuel,
"That could be a short-term headwind given the outperformance. But the long-term earnings growth story remains intact," he said. Emanuel noted there were four times when a handful of tech names became so powerful. Twice, it ended badly - after 1999 and 2007. But they also were leaders in 1993 and 2005.
He said it's notable that in the previous occasions, Microsoft fell 62.8 percent after the 2000 bubble and was down 45.4 in the financial crisis in 2008. "Such declines now appear as blips on a long term chart," he noted.
The FAAMG do break some historic trends. Goldman Sachs says the volatility in the FAAMG group is lower than not only the S&P
"Steady sales growth, rising cash balances and limited market shocks have dampened realized volatility to the point that they now look more like consumer staples than tech stocks. If FAAMG was its own sector it would screen with the lowest realized volatility," the Goldman analysts wrote. But they also noted that investors are using the group as a bond proxy. "Since November,
While they may be loved, today's tech darlings aren't without potential flaws.
"We believe low realized volatility can potentially lead people to underestimate the risks inherent in these businesses including cyclical exposure, potential regulations regarding
Momentum in the group "has built a valuation air pocket" and is "creating cause for pause," they wrote.
"The fear is that if fundamental events cause volatility to rise, these same passive vehicles will sell and exacerbate downside volatility," they added. Goldman points to a warning in the options markets, which is pricing in more volatility for the companies when looking at options three months out, and prices suggest the FAAMG stocks would be more volatile than the average stock in six of nine major sectors, including tech.
Free cash flow for FAAMG has plateaued after doubling between 2006 and 2016, and at the same