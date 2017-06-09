    ×

    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein appears to troll Trump over 'infrastructure week'

    Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein on Friday appeared to troll President Donald Trump's "infrastructure week" in his fourth-ever tweet.

    The White House intended this week to focus on Trump's infrastructure initiatives, but it instead revolved around former FBI Director James Comey's testimony over his firing and the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    Blankfein tweeted:

    Blankfein has been a Twitter member since June of 2011 but hadn't tweeted until June 1 of this year, when Trump said the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate-change accord.

